Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World to receive ‘royal makeover’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park will soon be undergoing some refurbishment.

According to a blog post by Jason Kirk, Vice President of Magic Kingdom Park, on the Disney Parks Blog, the work will begin in the coming weeks and continue throughout the summer.

An artist rendering of the castle’s new look was released in the post.

Disney did not confirm in the blog post if anything around the castle be closed or hidden during construction.

The post does say that castle favorites like “Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire” show and fireworks extravaganza “Happily Ever After” will still be able to be seen.

The Most Magical Place On Earth will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021.

