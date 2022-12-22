TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A distraught Courtney Clenney broke down in tears during a 4-hour police interrogation video that was recorded hours after she killed her boyfriend in their Miami high-rise apartment.

Clenney was being questioned about the April 3 killing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.

The OnlyFans model—who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, and has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account—was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Obumseli’s death. Clenney has maintained that she was a victim of domestic violence and acted in self-defense.

At the beginning of the interrogation, Clenney is seen wearing her own clothes, and appears upset and anxious.

“I apologize for being absolutely f—ing covered in blood,” she tells detectives in the room.

After being read her rights, Clenney gives her version of the events that led to Obumseli’s death. She claimed they got into an argument, which escalated and Obumseli put his hands around her neck.

“I’m not saying choking me, like, but he had my neck. And this happened twice before, where I couldn’t breathe and I was on the floor. I could not breathe,” she recalled.

Once he let her go, Clenney said she got up, grabbed her phone and called her mom.

“I grab my knife. I said don’t come any closer to me. I had absolutely no intention of using it. I’m on the phone with my mom and he’s coming like he’s going to grab either the phone or the knife,” Clenney told detectives. “I was just like don’t come any closer. He’s coming at me, and I threw it.”

About three hours into the interrogation, detectives informed Clenney that her boyfriend had died.

“So, we have to inform you that Christian did not make it,” one detective told Clenney. “The doctors did what they could and…”

“Christian is dead?!” Clenney responded. “Oh, my God!”

“This is not real, right?,” she asked. “Okay there’s no f—ing way.”

“Christian died?!”

Miami-Dade prosecutors have called the couple’s relationship toxic and labeled Clenney as the aggressor, and released video of her attacking Obumseli in an elevator in late February. They also released texts between the couple. In one exchange, Obumseli tells Clenney she stabbed him in the leg, and he “couldn’t f—ing walk.”

Prosecutors are also casting doubts on Clenney’s claim that she threw a knife at him.

The medical examiner said Obumseli had a stab wound three inches deep in his chest, puncturing an artery.

“As a hypothetical my opinion is, it was a stab wound. But if you give me other information that the person is a knife thrower and they throw knives and they throw them into targets and what not, then maybe this could have been a knife that was thrown,” Miami-Dade County’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Kenneth D. Hutchins said at a hearing earlier this month.

The judge at the hearing denied Clenney bond. She will remain bars as her case proceeds.