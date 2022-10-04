TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane.

A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday.

Major areas including Alafaya Trail, Dean Road and Lake Underhill Road can be seen submerged under multiple feet of water in some areas.

Homes can be seen with the lower levels underwater, and in some areas, the water is so deep vehicles are completely covered. As the floodwaters recede, they reveal numerous vehicles stranded on roads.

Orange County was included in the disaster declaration for the state.