TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A child who jumped into a canal in northwest Miami-Dade nearly drowned Tuesday afternoon, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.

Fire Rescue responded to the canal after receiving a medical call from a nearby homeowner about a possible drowning.

A family member at the scene told WTVJ, “I’m not sure what happened. My sister just called me and said he was by the lake and he drowned.”

The video shows police officers and fire crews at the canal as divers pulled the child out of the water and into an ambulance.

CPR was performed on the child, who was then taken to a nearby trauma center.

The mother of the child lost her other son three years ago, the mother’s sister told WTVJ.

WTVJ said it is unclear why the child jumped in.