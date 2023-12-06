TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chilling photos showing a 13-year-old boy standing over his mother, who was accused of stabbing to death in October.

According to a WTVJ report, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Monday released several photos captured on a baby monitor that show Derek Rosa standing over 39-year-old Irina Garcia the night of the killing, as well as the bloody knife detectives say he used to kill her. The mother can also be seen holding her newborn daughter before the attack.

WTVJ reports Rosa, an eighth grader at iMater Academy in Hialeah, Florida, was arrested for Garcia’s murder on Oct. 12. He’s being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center.

Officials said the incident occurred at an apartment complex at 211 West 79th Place. Authorities were dispatched to the residence after Rosa allegedly called Hialeah police and told them he had just murdered his mother.

When police arrived, they discovered Garcia dead in her bedroom next to a crib with her 14-day-old baby. The newborn was not harmed during the incident, according to WTVJ.

During the 911 call, Rosa can be heard telling the dispatcher that he did not touch his baby sister.

“No, I did not touch her,” he said. “I didn’t want to touch my sister.”

Miami-Dade Judge Richard Hersch heard arguments on Friday about whether the 13-year-old should get transferred from jail to a juvenile detention center while awaiting trial. The judge decided to give defense attorneys more time.

According to WTVJ, witnesses who work directly with Rosa said he’s the youngest of 34 juveniles being held at the new juvenile section at Metro West. Witnesses said the others are 16 to 17 years old.

The Department of Corrections said the 13-year-old is constantly being watched as he’s considered “high profile.” WTVJ reports that the boy was being kept alone in a cell that has a frosted window with no direct view outside.

Aside from his holding conditions, Rosa cannot associate with other children and is only allowed to play with staff members for his own safety. Prosecutors told WTVJ they’re against moving the 13-year-old to juvenile detention because he “needs to be treated as an adult.”