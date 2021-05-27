Child shot running away from drive-by shooting outside Florida hotel, police say

EATONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a child who was trying to run away from a drive-by shooting was among two people shot early Thursday morning in Central Florida.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, the child and a man were shot outside a hotel in the Orange County town of Eatonville just before 4:45 a.m.

Eatonville police tell WESH a person in a silver Kia drove by the scene, got out of the car and shot the two victims. The child was trying to run away when he was shot, according to authorities.

Police say the person got back into the Kia after the shooting and drove away.

The man and the child were taken to a nearby hospital, according to WESH, but authorities have not provided any information on the severity of their injuries.

Officers are now looking through surveillance footage to investigate. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact the police department.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.