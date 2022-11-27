TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One child was killed and at least eight others were hospitalized after two vehicles collided in southeast Florida Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Dispatchers in Broward County received a 911 call around 6 p.m. regarding a traffic crash involving the two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac.

Several children were involved in the crash and at least one child was killed, according to a report from NBC affiliate WTVJ. Broward County authorities have yet to release the victim’s ages.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard between the Turnpike and Rock Island Road in Tamarac were shut down due as authorities investigated.

Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes. Additional information was not immediately released.