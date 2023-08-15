MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A child was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after being injured from a possible lightning strike in Central Florida.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. at the Sebastian Inlet State Park in Brevard County. The news outlet said the National Weather Service pinpointed a lightning strike at the park around the same time.

The area was under a moderate lightning threat around the time of the strike.

WESH reported that the child is in stable condition.

At this time, officials have not released any other details regarding this incident.

