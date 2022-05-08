OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a child after they were found unconscious in a car with a woman, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began Sunday after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a ‘be on the lookout’ (BOLO) for a woman suspected of an aggravated battery.

Authorities said the woman’s phone was pinged near the 4900 block of Old Pleasant Hill Road in the Poinciana area.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman and two children unconscious in a vehicle. All three people were transported to an area hospital.

One child died, according to authorities. The second child is alive.

Deputies said the unconscious woman seemed to have ingested “some type of chemical.”

No additional information was released as of Sunday evening. An investigation is ongoing.

