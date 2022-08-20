COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A child died Friday night after a fire at a home in Florida, according to officials.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the fire broke out at a house in Cocoa at around 8 p.m.

A Brevard County Fire spokesperson said a child was recovered from the home and taken to a hospital, where they later died.



Zones

A neighbor who called 911 told WESH that he heard screaming that got progressively got louder.

“I heard ‘help!’ Me and my dog looked at each other and then I got up, came out,” said Nicholas Quigley, a witness. “He was freaking out, screaming and saying ‘help!’ Another neighbor was there and they were trying to get someone out and then he told me to call 911, and I called 911.”

As of Friday night, the cause was still under investigation.