ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A child has died after being found unresponsive alongside their mother at an Orlando hotel.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, Orlando police responded the Intown Suites on 5615 Major Blvd. just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

A child and their mother were found unresponsive and were rushed to the hospital, where the child later died. Police did not say why the child died or how they became incapacitated at the hotel.

Police said they were still investigating the incident, but believe it is isolated and are not searching for any suspects.