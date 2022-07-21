TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a child was found dead at a home in Longwood, Florida Wednesday morning after another child walked to an area McDonald’s to get help.

WESH reports that officers responded to a “suspicious incident” at a home on Highland Street in Longwood at about 5:30 a.m. and found a 4-year-old girl deceased.

Police said a 12-year-old girl and a man were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Before they were hospitalized, the older girl had went to a walked about a mile from her home to an area McDonald’s to get help, police said.

It’s still unclear how the two girls and the man were hurt. Police said it was an isolated domestic incident that remained under investigation.

