TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old girl has died after her suspected kidnapper led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into a retention pond in Jacksonville Thursday evening, First Coast News reported.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police were called to investigate a reported kidnapping on the city’s Northside around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The caller said a woman armed with a knife had kidnapped a 5-year-old girl. The woman knew the child, but the exact nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

As police responded to the scene, an officer spotted the woman’s car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but she fled and a chase ensued, spanning about 30 miles.

Police said the woman tried to exit Interstate 95 when her vehicle crashed into a retention pond.

A dive team responded and tried to save the child, but was unsuccessful. They found her body at the bottom of the pond, First Coast News reported. The car was still in the pond Friday morning.

The woman was detained, then rushed to an area hospital for treatment. She is facing traffic homicide charges with more charges likely pending, authorities said, according to the news station.