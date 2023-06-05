TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-year-old returning from the movie theaters with his mom and her boyfriend was among those caught in the crosshairs during a deadly drive-by shooting in Opa-locka early Monday morning.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the group of three was pulling up to their destination in a rideshare vehicle just after 1 a.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside on the driver’s side.

Seconds later, shots rang out from the unknown vehicle before it sped off.

Authorities rushed to the scene where they found the man dead and the mother suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders took the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the 6-year-old and the rideshare driver were not injured. The identities of the victims were not released.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle’s driver’s side riddled with bullet holes.

“It’s shocking, it’s shocking,” the woman’s uncle told WTVJ.

Police have not released any information on the suspects or their vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.