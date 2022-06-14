CASSELBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Central Florida said they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left four people, including a child, dead on Tuesday.

According to WESH, police responded to a home in Casselberry – which is in Seminole County – around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers got to the scene, police said they found four people with gunshot wounds. One of the individuals injured was a child, according to police.

Casselberry police told WESH that paramedics provided care for the four people at the scene and transported at least one of them for further medical care.

“Tragically, all four individuals succumbed to their injuries and are deceased,” police said.

According to WESH, police believe one of the individuals shot the other three before turning the gun on themselves.

Police have not released any information on the identity of the four people or whether they knew each other.