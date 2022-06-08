LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three adults and one child were killed early Wednesday morning in a vehicle crash in Lake County, according to authorities.

FHP said a 2008 Dodge Durango was headed south on County Road 561, south of Florida Boys Ranch Road around midnight when, for an unknown reason, the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

Troopers said the SUV ran off the road and onto a grass shoulder before it crashed head-on with a large tree.

Three adults and one child were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Troopers said the adults were not wearing seatbelts and the child was not in a proper child car seat.

All occupants were killed at the scene.

According to WESH 2 News, the driver was identified as a 24-year-old man from Orlando. The two adult passengers were identified as a 48-year-old Orlando man, and a 23-year-old Orlando woman. The child was identified as a 5-year-old girl from Clermont.

Authorities said there is currently a roadblock on CR 561 from Lake Nellie Road to Florida Boys Ranch Road while an investigation is completed. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

