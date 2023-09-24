TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men ruffled each other’s feathers after getting into a fight over chickens roaming a Florida street, according to police.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 65-year-old Robert Douglas Bourassa and 43-year-old Dashiell Losada Gonzalez after the fight broke out on Fort Myers Beach.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH, the men first started yelling, but the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

Neighbors said the chickens have been roaming their Fort Myers neighborhood for a few weeks, as some even leave food and water for them. Others clearly aren’t welcoming towards them.

The video shows officials taking three chickens away from the area, where they were egg-scorted into a Lee County Domestic Animal Services van.

“We’re guessing taking a ride to jail over chickens isn’t all it’s cracked up to be,” the sheriff’s department said in a post.

Both men were arrested for one count of misdemeanor battery.

Arrest records show Bourassa was released on a $1,500 bond. Losada Gonzalez was released but has not had a bond set.