Chick-fil-A to start selling sauces in Florida grocery stores next month

TAMPA (WFLA) — Chick-fil-A is getting serious about their sauces with the recent announcement that they will be soon be sold in grocery stores across Florida.

CNN says the fast food chain will begin sales of its sauce in grocery stores like Publix, Walmart, Target and Winn-Dixie. The price for a 16-ounce bottle will be around $3.49.

The restaurant will initially roll out its Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces.

It’s Chick-fil-A’s first time selling it’s products in retail stores; a move that’s part of the company’s broader strategy of reaching people outside the restaurant, CNN says.

Customers can expect to start seeing Chick-fil-A sauce bottles in stores beginning in April.

