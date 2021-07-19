Cheers! Florida city may legalize public alcohol drinking

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Group of female hands holding green beer bottles making toast outside

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The city that is home to the University of Florida may allow people to drink legally from open containers in public places such as sidewalks.

The Gainesville Sun reports that the city commission plans a vote Monday on whether to allow open drinking on city property or right of way.

If the measure passes, a second commission vote would be required to make it final.

Gainesville adopted a similar temporary rule in September as a response to the business downturn triggerd by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new measure would make that ordinance permanent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss