Checkpoints set up along Florida-Alabama border to keep COVID-19 from spreading in state

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Florida law enforcement agencies set up checkpoints at the Alabama-Florida border. On Friday, Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to keep people traveling from areas known to have a lot of COVID-19 cases out of the state.
“Executive Order 20-86, directing all persons who enter the State of Florida from an area with substantial community spread, to include the State of Louisiana, inclusive of those entering the State of Florida by roadways, to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.”
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 4,038 cases and 56 deaths
- Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
- Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
- Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
