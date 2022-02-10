Check your tickets: Top prize-winning Florida Lottery ticket set to expire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a FANTASY 5 top prize-winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000 has yet to be claimed.

The ticket, worth $104,694.75, was purchased at the RaceTrac at 2087 LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach. for the Aug. 28, 2021, drawing. The winning numbers were 4 – 21 – 28 – 32 – 34.

Players who may have purchased the ticket at the store are encouraged to check their tickets. The Florida lottery said the deadline to claim the top prize-winning ticket is Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at midnight EST.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office, according to the Florida Lottery. Players can get additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or by visiting the Florida Lottery’s website.

