TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two weeks remain until a top prize-winning FANTASY 5 lottery ticket worth over $200,000 expires.

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced a FANTASY 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $208,366.19 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Thursday, October 6, 2022, at midnight.

The winning FANTASY 5 numbers for the winning drawing on April 9 were: 6 – 8 – 11 – 17 – 36.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Publix store at 9510 Southwest 160th Street in Miami.

Players who may have bought a FANTASY 5 ticket from the store are encouraged to check their tickets from the April 9 drawing.

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool will roll down and shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. For more information, call the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visit the Florida Lottery’s website at flalottery.com.