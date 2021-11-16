Check your tickets! $96K Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the Florida Lottery’s winning Fantasy 5 tickets is set to expire soon. As of right now, $96,558.33 remains unclaimed.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the May 27 drawing were:

05 – 14 – 16 – 25 – 31

The winning ticket was purchased at the Winn-Dixie located at 3275 SW 22nd Street in Miami.

Players who may have purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket at this grocery story are encouraged to check their tickets.

The deadline to claim the top prize is Tuesday at midnight.