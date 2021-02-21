Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate DeSantis’ pop-up vaccine sites for wealthy Florida neighborhoods

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – US Representative Charlie Crist announced Sunday he has sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, asking that the US Department of Justice investigate concerns surrounding Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to establish vaccination sites in wealthy neighborhoods, such as Lakewood Ranch.

A release from Crist’s office says DeSantis has established “coronavirus vaccine distribution and administration sites to benefit political allies and donors, over the needs of higher-risk communities and existing county waitlists.”

Crist says the governor is prioritizing COVID-19 vaccines for “Republican-leaning communities,” causing him to turn “his back on communities with higher COVID infection and death rates.”

Why is Governor DeSantis playing politics with vaccine distribution? His political allies & donors should not get to skip the line. Calling for full DOJ investigation. pic.twitter.com/OTjpkdD1o4 — Congressman Charlie Crist (@RepCharlieCrist) February 21, 2021

Now, Crist is asking that the DOJ investigates if DeSantis’ actions violate federal law, warranting a full federal investigation.

“Time and time again, Governor DeSantis has proven he is not up to the task of leading our state out of this pandemic as he continues to play politics with the health and well-being of vulnerable Floridians,” said Crist. “So far, over 30,000 Floridians have died and at least 1.8 million more have gotten sick, with minority communities and seniors hit the hardest. Instead of prioritizing people most at risk, the Governor has chosen – during the worst pandemic in a century – to help out his friends and donors. That is why I’m calling on the Department of Justice to investigate.”

Earlier this week, DeSantis announced, in partnership with Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, to set up a pop-up vaccination site for residents in the 34202 and 34211 zip codes. Census data shows the two zip codes have median household incomes 75 to 85% higher than the county average.

When asked about the issue, DeSantis told reporters, “we wanted to find communities that had high levels of seniors living there and this obviously has a high concentration.”

However, data shows neighboring zip codes have more seniors and more virus cases.

DeSantis wasn’t the only one under fire. Commissioner Baugh later issued an apology to county residents after she added herself and four others to a “VIP” list to get the vaccine at the already-exclusive clinic in Lakewood Ranch.

“It is true that I sent the email because I wanted to make sure certain people were on the list,” Baugh said.

Below is Crist’s full letter to Wilkinson: