Charles Entenmann, baked goods pioneer, dies in Florida

**COMMERCIAL IMAGE** In this photo taken by Feature Photo Service for Entenmann’s: All hands on deck at the 75th National Donut Day event in Madison Square Park in NYC, Friday, June 1, 2012 as Entenmann’s staff carries the largest box of Entenmann’s donuts ever created (a staggering 6-feet long)! (Jon Simon/Feature Photo Service for Entenmann’s)

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Edward Entenmann, who helped turn his family’s New York-based bakery into a national brand, has died at age 92.

Entenmann died Feb. 24 in Hialeah. His son, Charles William Entenmann, confirmed the death to Newsday.

Charles E. Entenmann was a grandson of William Entenmann, a German immigrant who founded a bakery in Brooklyn in 1898. The family expanded nationally and sold the business in 1978.

Charles Entenmann moved to Florida in the 1980s and founded a company that created technology to help seal wounds. He also supported and conducted research on cold fusion.