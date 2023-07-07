TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando police officer who was caught on camera fleeing from a traffic stop was formally charged, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Authorities say Alexander Shaouni was on his way to work at the Orlando Police Department on June 6 when he blew past a Seminole County Sheriff’s deputy at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. The deputy said he had to drive over 90 mph just to catch up with Shaouni.

After several failed attempts to stop the officer, the deputy pulled alongside Shaouni’s cruiser and yelled through the passenger-side window ordering him to pull over.

“What? I am going into work, my man,” Shaouni aggressively told the deputy. “Why are you trying to pull me over as I am going into work?”

“Because you are going 80 in a 45,” the deputy responded. “Let me see your driver’s license.”

“No,” Shaouni fired back before climbing in his cruiser and driving off.

Court documents show Shaouni was later arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence and fleeing from law enforcement.

In a statement to WFLA.com, the Orlando Police Department said, “Officer Shaouni has been relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff’s criminal investigation and OPD’s Internal Affairs investigation.”