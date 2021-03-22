Central Florida vaccination site hits capacity shortly after opening to people 40 and older

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – People who are 40 years old or older are now able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center, but moments after it opened, capacity at the site was full.

County officials said the Florida Department of Health in Orange County has reached capacity for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the convention center. Officials said 7,000 appointments were booked by 9:13 a.m.

The Orange County Convention Center is the only place where people who are 40 and over can get a vaccine in the area.

This lowering of the age requirement is a break from the governor’s policy, which currently only allows people 50 and up to get the vaccine, but the mayor says he believes he has the authority to do it.

“We do not want to be slow to react. We want to be proactive,” Mayor Jerry Demings said.

To book an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center, visit the county’s vaccine information website. You must be a Florida resident in order to receive the vaccine.

“Given the known inventory of vaccine that we have, we are reasonably confident that we can open it up,” Demings said.

Demings said he made the decision to lower the age restriction after seeing demand at the site decrease.

The mayor said he notified the state of this change, but declined to say whether or not he expected any pushback from the state.

“I believe at the end of the day, the governor wants the best thing for the residents of Florida and Orange County, and that is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can, given the supply, and that’s what we are going to do,” Demings said.