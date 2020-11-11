LIVE NOW /
Central Florida to become country’s first hub for ‘flying cars’

Florida

Courtesy: Lilium

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The nation’s first regional hub for “flying cars” is being built in central Florida, and once completed in five years, the vehicles will be able to take passengers from Orlando to Tampa in a half hour.

The Tavistock Development Corp. said Wednesday it was constructing a Jetsons-like  aviation facility in Orlando’s Lake Nona area. Tavistock built the mixed-use planned community. Lake Nona already is home to several medical and research facilities.

The aircraft will be supplied by Lilium, a Germany-based aviation company that manufacturers the industry’s only five-passenger “electric vertical takeoff and landing” aircraft.  Lilium Jets can travel up to 185 miles on a one-hour charge.

Courtesy: Lilium

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

