Central Florida school district to require students to wear masks, offers parents opt-out option

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Orange County Schools in Central Flroida will require all students to wear face masks, but offers parents the option to opt-out.

Dr. Barbara Jenkins released a statement that says the decision was made to require face masks for students out of an abundance of caution for students and employees.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees, and after consultation with our health experts and school board members, I am implementing required face masks for all students unless the parent chooses to opt out of the requirement.

Jenkins said parents can opt out of the requirement by sending a note on the first day of school that says they opt out with the child’s name and a parental signature.

The student then may give the note to the teacher.

The mandate will be in place for 30 days, beginning Aug. 10.

“We will continue to monitor the situation with our local experts and make a determination about how to proceed before the 30 days have expired,” the statement ends.