TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Forest Service said it is fighting a fire in Brevard County that began Friday.

Evacuations are in progress as helicopters drop water on the fire, which is said to be in the area of highway 1 and Camp Road near Cocoa.

The three-acre fire has been named “Persimmons.”

No injuries have been reported,

This is a developing news story. Stay tuned for updates.