Central Florida prep school dean arrested for having sexual relationship with teen student

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WESH) — A Center Florida preparatory school official has been arrested.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, Andre Ricardo Williams, a dean at St. Cloud Preparatory Academy, was charged with two counts of an authority figure engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

Police say Williams had a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student and that he admitted having sex with her twice in the past two weeks.

He was booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Williams was held on a $5,000 bond.