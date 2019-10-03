Central Florida pastor charged with 30 counts of sexual battery on a minor

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Winter Park Police Department arrested a former pastor on 30 counts of sexual battery on a minor after the victim came forward Tuesday, a police report said.

The police department arrested 59-year-old Altamonte Springs resident Bryan George Fulwider and charged him with 30 counts of sexual battery on a person under 18 years of age.

The police department met with the victim Tuesday who told detectives they were sexually battered by Fulwider numerous times between 2005 and 2010, while the victim was a minor. Fulwider was the senior pastor at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park on South Interlachen Avenue at the time.

Detectives said they were quickly able to establish probable cause that Fulwider committed the offenses. A warrant was issued Wednesday for Fulwider’s arrest. He was arrested later that day with the help of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the Seminole County Jail.

The Winter Park Police Dept. is urging anyone with knowledge of this incident, or anyone who believes they have been a victim of Fulwider’s to call them at 407-599-3211.

