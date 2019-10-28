Central Florida pastor accused of child rape dead of apparent suicide

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WESH) – Rev. Bryan Fulwider, a former Winter Park minister facing dozens of charges of sexual battery against a minor, is dead, police said.

Officials with the Winter Park Police Department said they’ve been informed that Fulwider has died, but they did not say how he died.

A statement sent to First Congregational Church of Winter Park members Monday said that “Bryan Fulwider took his own life early this morning at his home.”

“Our church family is in shock and we are trying to absorb the impact of all the events that have transpired in recent weeks,” a statement from Rev. Shawn Garvey, First Congregational Church of Winter Park senior minister, said.

Fulwider was arrested earlier this month after being accused of raping a teenage girl between 2005 and 2010, while he served as senior pastor at the First Congregational Church in Winter Park.

He was a co-host of popular WMFE radio show “Friends Talking Faith with the Three Wise Guys.”

His death comes just over a week after he was released from jail on bond.