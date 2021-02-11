Central Florida man accused of stealing girlfriend’s ring, proposing to another woman with it

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Volusia County man is being sought by deputies who say he stole an engagement ring from a woman he was dating, and gave it to another woman he was dating.

Deputies said they are searching for Joseph Davis, 48. He’s wanted on a felony charge of grand theft.

Investigators said Davis stole an engagement ring and wedding bands from his girlfriend in Orange City and used them to propose to his other girlfriend in Orlando.

Investigators said he went by “Joe Brown” with one girlfriend and “Marcus Brown” with the other.

Investigators said the two women involved in the case worked together and helped detectives identify Davis, who never gave either of them his real name. He met them both on OKCupid in 2015 and 2016, officials said.

WANTED: Joseph L. Davis, 48, who also goes by Joe Brown or Marcus Brown, stole jewelry and more from his girlfriend – and used her ring to propose to another woman he was living with. Long story short – Davis is wanted on a felony grand theft charge. pic.twitter.com/O6ra9mqufX — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 11, 2021

Deputies said everything began to unravel for Davis when one of the women learned her boyfriend was actually engaged to someone else.

When she looked up the fiancée’s Facebook page, she noticed a photo of her wearing a wedding band and engagement ring that was identical to her own, from a prior marriage. When she went to check her jewelry box, she discovered her rings were missing.

She also told investigators several other pieces of jewelry, including a diamond ring that belonged to her grandmother had been stolen. The total value of the stolen jewelry was about $6,270.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 386-668-3830 and ask for Detective Wheeler.

To stay anonymous and qualify for a potential cash reward, people can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.