Central Florida deputy arrested after pointing gun at Lyft driver, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—An Orange County sheriff’s deputy has been relieved of his duties after he was arrested Saturday morning.

Orlando police arrested Troy Heyer after he pointed a gun at a driver for the rideshare app LYFT.

The driver told investigators that after dropping Heyer off at his home, Heyer went inside and shortly after came back out with a gun and pointed it the driver.

“These are very serious criminal allegations. As law enforcement officers, we must be held to the highest standards of conduct, whether on duty or off duty,” said Sheriff John Mina. “These allegations will be thoroughly investigated, and the results of that investigation will be made public.”

Heyer works in the Court Services Division. He began working for the department in October 2005. He is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Officials said he has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay during the criminal case.

