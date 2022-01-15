Central Florida Boy Scouts executive arrested on sexual battery, molestation charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A district executive for the Central Florida Council Boy Scouts of America in Lake County is accused of inappropriately touching children.

52-year-old John Bruce Larsen was arrested in Volusia County on Friday. He was arrested on two counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age and two counts of sexual battery on a child older than 12 but younger than 18.

Larsen also faces four counts of lewd molestation for children under 12.

The arrest report led by Orange County Sheriff’s Office is heavily redacted so it’s unclear if the children are boy scouts

A mother of one of the victims said her son told her Larsen performed sexual acts on him since he was approximately 8-years-old. Her other son told her Larsen had also touched him sexually. She told detectives she had no knowledge about the accusations until her boys spoke out.

The report says the third victim, who is friends with the mother’s sons, described encounters with Larsen that made him uncomfortable. He said when he told Larsen to stop, Larsen ignored and continued.

“The actions alleged to have been committed by John Larsen are reprehensible and opposed to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Upon learning of these allegations and his arrest, we took immediate action to prohibit him from participation in Scouting,” said Eric Magendatz, executive and CEO of the Central Florida Council, Boy Scouts of America, in a statement.

Detectives believe there may be more victims due to Larsen’s position with the Boy Scouts of America. Authorities said Larsen would go to schools to recruit children to join the Boy Scouts.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes Unit at 407-254-7000, ext. 70641, or ext. 70557.