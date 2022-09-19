TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A worker was seriously injured Monday after an empty cement tanker crashed into a SunPass toll plaza and another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the empty cement truck was being transported by a semi-truck when it collided with the toll plaza along the eastbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 100.

One toll plaza worker was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two people in a passenger vehicle were also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Several of the eastbound toll lanes were closed while crews investigate and clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities are expected to release additional information later Monday.

