TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Celebrity Cruises unveiled that 40 new itineraries will embark from three Florida ports starting next year.

The new itineraries range from quick getaways to weekly 7-night cruises and up to 9-night escapes.

The Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Summit will sail from Port Everglades. The Celebrity Equinox will embark from Port Canaveral and the Celebrity Constellation will sail from Port Tampa Bay.

The cruise line will sail to several Caribbean destinations, including Belize, Bimini, Grand Cayman, San Juan and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“We are so excited to unveil this new program. It provides our guests with more options to experience the natural beauty of the Caribbean, which is elevated by our personalized experiences on board,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “As part of this expansion, we are thrilled to add Port Canaveral to our list of home ports – it is a perfect market to reach a wide mix of both in- and out-of-state travelers looking for fun in the Caribbean sun.”

For the first time ever, the cruise line will set sail from Port Canaveral. The Celebrity Equinox will sail from the port from November 21, 2024, to April 19, 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our new partner and honored to be part of their Caribbean expansion plans,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “The demand for Celebrity Cruise sailings from our Port has been growing. Now, with Celebrity Equinox homeported here, there are great opportunities for even more cruise travelers to experience the cruise line’s high-quality experience, while experiencing the comfort and ease of travel provided by our Port.”

Celebrity Cruises will also revamp its Caribbean program out of Port Tampa Bay.

Guests can board the Celebrity Constellation for 6-to 7-night cruises. The cruise line said it will offer four new itineraries and a total of 14 sailings for the season from January 2, 2025, to April 6, 2025.

The itineraries from Tampa include stops in Belize, Honduras, Key West, Mexico, and New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

“There has never been a better time to sail Celebrity Cruises from Port Tampa Bay. We are excited for Celebrity’s new offerings and our continued successful partnership,” said Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President and CEO. “Celebrity Constellation is a beautiful ship that provides travelers with an unforgettable cruise experience, all the while being located just steps from Tampa’s top attractions.”

The new itineraries will open for booking on Aug. 22.

To learn more about the new itineraries, visit Celebrity Cruises website.