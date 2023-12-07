Related Video: A Polk County teacher was accused of engaging in illegal conduct with a minor.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Celebrity Cruise ship youth counselor was arrested last week after he was accused of molesting children onboard the ship, according to a federal complaint.

Cris John Pentinio Castor, 35, was working as a youth counselor on the “Celebrity Silhouette” ship, owned by Royal Caribbean, which departed from Port Everglades on Nov. 20 and returned on Nov. 30.

During that voyage, the Philippine native, while working at the ship’s Camp at Sea Youth Center, allegedly touched a 6-year-old girl inappropriately while she was playing a video game next to him.

The complaint said the girl told her parents about the interaction after they picked her up from the youth center around 11:38 a.m. on Nov. 27.

“‘CJ,’ as Castor was known to crewmembers and Youth Center children, had inappropriately touched her ‘private parts’,” the complaint said.

Security footage from inside the youth center shows Castor with the girl as she played video games. He could be seen “reaching into the lap of Minor Victim,” the complaint said.

In a recorded statement, Castor admitted to touching the child, along with three additional girls, and in some instances, making skin-to-skin contact. He also said he was “consciously hiding his acts” from the security cameras.

In a statement from Royal Caribbean Group obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ, a spokesperson said, “We have zero tolerance for this behavior. We reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.”

Castor is facing charges of abusive sexual conduct of a minor under 12.

According to arrest records, Castor is on an immigration hold on a no-bond status.