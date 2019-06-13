Celebrate the red, white and blue at Walt Disney World

(WFLA) – If the 4th of July is the ultimate fireworks holiday, then the Walt Disney World Resort might just be the ultimate place to celebrate it. Before you head to the parks for the patriotic party, check out our tips to help make your Independence Day at Disney a blast.

*Magic Kingdom Celebrates America*

The classic American theme park hosts a pull-out-all-the-stops holiday to mark the nation’s founding. Keep an eye out for specially themed treats and Americana merchandise, and don’t miss the Muppets’ hilarious take on U.S. history with their show in Liberty Square.

When the sun goes down, the sky lights up as the incredible 4th of July fireworks show, “Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” wows the Magic Kingdom crowds. It’s a dazzling spectacle that has people lining up hours ahead of time just to claim a prime viewing spot.

But if being elbow-to-elbow with your fellow citizens isn’t your cup of tea, you have a couple of other options. The 4th of July fireworks show is much larger than Disney’s regular nightly show, so you can still get great views outside the park. Try the beaches at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, or Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Another great viewing spot is the Transportation and Ticket Center, just to the right of the ferry boat boarding area.

An even better alternative is to celebrate a day early. Disney usually presents the same 4th of July fireworks show on July 3rd, so you can literally beat the crowd by a whole day.

*Join the Roundup Gang*

Sheriff Woody and his Toy Story pals are hosting “Woody’s Roundup,” a rootin’-tootin’ 4th of July celebration taking place July 4-6 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Feast on barbecue with all the fixins while the kids enjoy crafts and games with their favorite Toy Story characters. Then, head outside for a special viewing of the fireworks from the Magic Kingdom.

Tickets for Woody’s Roundup are $149 for adults (ages 10 and up), and $99 for children ages 3 to 9.

*Florida Residents Summer Ticket Offer*

When you buy tickets for all the red, white, and blue fun, you can also save some green. Disney recently announced the “Get Your Ears On” summer ticket offer for Florida residents. You can pick up the 3-Day Get Your Ears On ticket for $199, while the 4-Day version is $219. Purchase the tickets before August 25, 2019, and use them by August 28, 2019. There are no blockout dates, so you can pop in for the 4th of July and still have the rest of the summer to spend your remaining Disney days.

