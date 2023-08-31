CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — At Cedar Key, a layer of mud and muck covers the floor of many downtown businesses. Thursday, Island residents worked together to clean up.

“We were sort of prepared for this one, you can see by everything being lifted up,” said Pat Bonish, who was working to clean the mud off the floor of his business.

Storm surge from Idalia flooded into the buildings in downtown Cedar Key. Bonish said he will need to replace a number of things before he can reopen.

“Well, new ice machine, new cooler, new fridge,” Bonish said.

He added that insurance won’t help much.

“It’s sorta not worth having insurance because you’ve got a $10,000 deductible and I promise you it will be $10,000 or $12,000 in fixing everything,” Bonish said.

Next door, Ben Iversen, who owns the Daily Grind & Mercantile, was giving out free coffee and pastries to Cedar Key residents.

“It’s truly the least we could do. It’s kind of the Cedar Key way,” Iverson said.

Across the street, Hanna Healey, who owns the Prickly Palm Restaurant, was also busy cleaning up from the storm.

“Yesterday was quite a bit, but today I’m calmer,” Healy said. “We are creating a plan of action. We are putting the plan into action.”

Healy said it’s the people from Cedar Key that keep her going.

“I’ve been incredibly blessed because I’ve been surrounded by friends, family, everyone. I’ve had people of the community reaching out all hours of the night,” she said.

Pat Bonish said the helping attitude is what makes Cedar Key the community that it is.

“I’ve been on the phone all morning saying, ‘what do you need? We’re bringing this, we’re bringing this, we’re bringing this.’ So, it’s community helping community,” Bonish said. “That’s the best part of being a small town.”