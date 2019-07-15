CDC issues papaya recall after salmonella infection outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has narrowed down a recall issued on fresh papayas to a certain brand.

According to the CDC’s Food Safety Alert, Cavi brand whole, fresh papayas have been linked to an outbreak of salmonella infections.

The alert affects anyone living in Florida, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The CDC says 71 people in the eight reported states have been infected with salmonella after eating a Cavi brand papaya.

There have been 27 hospitalizations but no deaths as a result of this outbreak.

The CDC is now urging anyone with a Cavi brand papaya in their home to throw them away, to not eat fruit salads or other mixes that include a Cavi brand papaya and to sanitize places where a Cavi brand papaya was stored.

For more information on the recall, visit the CDC’s website.