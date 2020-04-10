CDC extends its “no sail order” for all cruise ships by at least 100 days

Cruise ships are docked at Port Miami, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – The CDC has renewed and extended its no sail order for cruise ships by at least 100 days.

The original order was put in place on March 13 and was supposed to extend for 30 days.

The no sail order was put in place because the CDC director believed that cruise ship travel would continue to introduce, transmit and spread COVID-19.

The order will stay in place until the Secretary of Health and Human Services no longer considers COVID-19 a public health emergency, the CDC director rescinds or modifies the order, or 100 days pass.

Click here to read the full order.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 16,826 cases and 371 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: