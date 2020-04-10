Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

CDC extends its “no sail order” for all cruise ships by at least 100 days

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

Cruise ships are docked at Port Miami, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – The CDC has renewed and extended its no sail order for cruise ships by at least 100 days.

The original order was put in place on March 13 and was supposed to extend for 30 days.

The no sail order was put in place because the CDC director believed that cruise ship travel would continue to introduce, transmit and spread COVID-19.

The order will stay in place until the Secretary of Health and Human Services no longer considers COVID-19 a public health emergency, the CDC director rescinds or modifies the order, or 100 days pass.

Click here to read the full order.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 16,826 cases and 371 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic"

Racial disparities reflected in COVID19 death rates for African-Americans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racial disparities reflected in COVID19 death rates for African-Americans"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital"

Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others"

Charity groups come together to feed farm worker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity groups come together to feed farm worker"

Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?"

a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance"

Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money"

St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss