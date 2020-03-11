CBP officers in Florida find $30K worth of cocaine hidden in golf clubs

MIAMI, Fla. (WESH) – Nine golf clubs jammed with $30,000 worth of cocaine were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Florida.

Officers at the international mail facility in Miami intercepted the golf clubs Monday as they arrived from Colombia.

Authorities said smugglers attempted to hide the cocaine in the shafts of the clubs, which were destined for New York.

In total, there were 1.14 pounds (520 grams) of cocaine hidden in the shafts.

“CBP teams are working relentlessly to combat attempts by trafficking organizations to smuggle drugs by any means necessary into the United States,” said Christopher D. Maston, CBP Port Director of Field Operations at Miami International Airport. “Our CBP officers are highly skilled in detecting all types of concealment methods to intercept harmful drugs and to keep them from impacting our local communities where we live and work.”

