Caught on camera: Florida woman forced into home at gunpoint by robbers

Florida

TAMARAC, Fla. (WFLA) — South Florida deputies are searching for three individuals caught on home surveillance footage forcing a homeowner into her home at gunpoint so they could steal her belongings.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, a woman was leaving her home and getting into her car when two armed male subjects dressed in all black forced her to escort them into her house.

Once inside the home, the subjects tied the woman up and rummaged through her belongings. While they were inside, the third subject, a female, opened the front door and said something in Creole.

All three subjects leave the home shortly after, taking items valued at approximately $2,700.

Detectives said both males appeared to be wearing dark colored, shiny plastic skull masks.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to contact BSO Robbery Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547.

