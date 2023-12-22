TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A wild video caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera shows the terrifying moment a Florida home explodes in a ball of fire.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the home burst into flames after an apparent gas explosion, which sent a family of four including two kids to the hospital. The injuries range from serious to critical, including burn injuries, broken bones, and other trauma.

The explosion happened around 12:29 a.m. Tuesday morning in West Park. Local fire crews found “extensive damage” to the home, WTVJ said. Nearby homes and vehicles were also damaged in the explosion.

“It blew out the windows, just blew out the front window,” a neighbor said. “When I came out the front door I just saw glass everywhere, inside and outside.”

Dozens of families allegedly woke up to the screams for help of the family inside the home. A witness described the smell as a tire or rubbery smoke.

“It’s completely devastated,” the Battalion Chief said. “It appears to be that there was a mushroom cloud, some fire was part of that mushroom cloud, which may have caused the burns of the patients but when the firefighters arrived several minutes after there was no fire.”

Approximately 75 firefighters responded to the incident, but the fire was put out by the explosion, the Chief added.

“When the sheetrock fell on her, she pushed it off of her and she doesn’t remember much,” a neighbor said after he said sheetrock fell on top of his mom. “She was smelling gas, like some gas smell, that night and she was sleeping with the window open.”

As of this report, one child was released from the hospital, however, a 14-year-old girl, the mom, and grandma are still hospitalized. Two adults are in critical but stable condition, WTVJ added.