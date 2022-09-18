VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Body cameras captured the moment a drunk driver crashed into a Volusia Sheriff’s Office patrol car with two deputies inside.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies were pulled over, responding to another crash when the driver hit them from behind. They said the impact knocked Deputy Stubblefield to the ground and Deputy Garcia slammed into the dashboard.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Victor Arevalo, 59, appeared intoxicated and could not complete the field sobriety exercises. He was charged with DUI with injury and refusal to submit to testing with a prior refusal. The sheriff’s office said he was released on his own recognizance on Friday.

The deputies went to the hospital to get checked out, but they were not hurt.