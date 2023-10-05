NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A black bear was caught on camera enjoying the waves on a catamaran boat docked at the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club Wednesday evening.

The bear seemed to be enjoying its time on the water as the animal could be seen in pictures and videos moving around the docked boat as other boaters and onlookers passed by.

According to NBC Affiliate WBBH, witnesses said the boat was docked close to downtown Naples near Tin City when the bear was found.

Anyone who finds a sick, injured, dead bear or needs to report a human-bear conflict is urged to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at 1-888-404-3922.