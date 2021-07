TAMPA (WFLA) – One of the families struggling after the Surfside condo collapse was given a miracle on Friday: their cat was found alive.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement during Friday evening’s press conference.

Binx, who lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South with his family, had been missing since the night of the collapse.

“We are so happy to have played a role in returning Binx with his family,” Cava said.