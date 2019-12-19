Casey DeSantis proving to be Florida’s most active first lady in decades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to be an active executive when he was sworn into office nearly a year ago.

What he didn’t mention is that Floridians would also be getting the most active first lady in decades.

In a little less than a year, First Lady Casey DeSantis has taken on mental health in schools, teen suicide prevention and worked with first responders on PTSD and other concerns.

“I can either sit by or I can be active,” she said.

With all she is doing, she is the most active first lady Florida has seen in recent memory.

“Never once has the governor ever said to me, ‘hey, what are you doing?’ or ‘can I see what you’re doing?’ or ‘let’s review it.’ From the beginning, he’s always told me lead with conviction and principle and do what you know in your heart to be right and go do it,” First Lady Desantis said.

There is also another first in the works.

“Has there ever been – in the history of Florida – three children 3 years of age and under?” DeSantis asked. “We’ve gone back to 1845 and we haven’t seen anything yet. It’s a lot for the mansion.”

The DeSantis’ are expecting in March.

“Just because he is the Governor of Florida doesn’t mean he gets out of diaper duty. So he will be doing that at 2 a.m. if it’s called for, doing some feedings if that’s needed too and helping with the other two kids,” the first lady said.

